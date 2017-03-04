Deven Bhojani's movie Commando 2, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma, opened on a low note and made an average collection at the domestic box office on the first day of its release. The film, however, crossed the opening day collection of its prequel, Commando.

Commando 2 opened to a moderate occupancy of 15 percent at 2,200 screens across the domestic market on Friday, March 3. However, single screens witnessed about 35 percent occupancy. Although the occupancy was low for the morning shows, it witnessed a growth towards the evening shows, due to positive word-of-mouth publicity.

As per early reports, Commando 2 made a collection of Rs 4.25 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. "#Commando2 decent start of ₹4.25crs aprox, all langs. Good jump, is required, in weekend may help @VidyutJammwal @eshagupta2811 @adah_sharma," trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted.

It has surpassed Commando's opening day domestic box office collection of Rs 3.69 crore. The action-drama needs to collect a good figure during the opening weekend in order to register a good collection.

Commando 2 is the sequel to the 2013 film Commando: A One Man Army, and features Vidyut reprising his role as Karanvir Singh Dogra. The plot of the action-drama revolves around protagonist Karanvir and his mission to eradicate black money, which has been moved to banks abroad.