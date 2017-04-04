Rescue workers in the devastated Colombian town of Mocoa are working tirelessly after a landslide in the early hours of 1 April left at least 262 dead. The death toll may rise further as rescuers searched with dogs and machinery in the mud-choked rubble.
Colombian rescue workers continue search for survivors as death toll rises to 262
Rescue workers in the devastated Colombian town of Mocoa are working tirelessly after a landslide in the early hours of 1 April left at least 262 dead. The death toll may rise further as rescuers searched with dogs and machinery in the mud-choked rubble.
- April 4, 2017 14:31 IST
-