In the past few years, Disney has made a conscious effort to be more inclusive, and this resulted in movies such as Moana and Queen of Katwe. These masterpieces have tried to showcase the culture and customs of different races from around the world, and these attempts have been well-received.

Take Moana for instance. Although the movie received backlash for being culturally insensitive, it did score some points for showcasing Polynesian customs and for accurately depicting the story of Maui.

Here, we are listing out a few other Disney movies that have been inclusive.

Coco – Mexico: The movie is about Miguel, a member of the Riveras, a Mexican family that has banned music for generations. So as not to lapse into stereotypes of clichés, the team behind Coco reached out to various story consultants and director Lee Unkrich secured an all-Latino voice cast.

The movie is set to hit screens in November this year.

Mulan – China: Mulan was the first Disney movie to be set in medieval China. It touched upon the topics of worship of the nation's military and the marginalisation of women.

Hercules – Greece: The movie set in ancient Greece and it showcased the stories and conquests of the legendary Hercules, and also shed light on to the Greek culture, their mythologies and folklore.

The Lion King – Africa: The Lion King showcased the importance of family values, tribe respect and hierarchy through the story of Simba.

Aladdin – The Middle East: Aladdin succeeded in portraying numerous Middle Eastern beliefs, and it also highlighted the wonders of Islamic architecture.

Alice Through the looking glass - England: Alice Through the Looking Glass, Disney's live-action take on the children's favourite onto the big screen. The movie, which will air on Star Movies Select HD on June 24, doesn't have a direct reference to England, but there are subtle nuances in the dialects and references from English culture.

Queen of Katwe - Uganda- The movie is about the struggles of a 10-year-old named Phiona, who lives in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda. Her life changes when she meets Robert Katende, who coaches soccer and teaches children to play chess.