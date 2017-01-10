Clash of Clans, the popular strategy video game from developer Supercell has received an event where players can fill their treasure faster by launching more attacks. The Star Bonus event follows the Dragon event.

Akin to the Dragon event, the 2x Star Bonus event is limited to three days and ends on January 12. Players can now go raiding. It also gives players time till then to make the best of what is being offered. The extra loot will allow them to upgrade some of their defences and put the builders to work.

There is also a glowing attack button, luring players to attack.

After the Star Bonus event, players will be offered a Golem event, whose details are not out yet. This event too will only last for three days. It is likely that Golem will be made available at a lesser price.

Supercell had promised last year that it would offer regular events in 2017. The events are introduced in the Winter update, released in December 2017.

The Hog Rider event preceded the Dragon event in Clash of Clans.