Clash of Clans, the popular mobile strategy video game from developer Supercell had gone into a short maintenance break.

The break was only for a matter of 10-15 min, for server upkeep. Nevertheless, the Winter theme was disabled when it was ready to go. And, Clashmas trees have become history.

But players need not feel depressed as Supercell will activate the Jump Spell Event in 17 hours. The Jump Spell Event is part of a series released in the game one by one after the December update.

Clash of clans was running a Golem event where players could train it at a 90 percent discount.

Supercell has been conducting regular in-game events. Previous such events included Hog Riders event, Dragons discount event and Star Bonus event. The next event will be the Jump Spell Event.