Be it any award show, movie-goers often criticise the jury members after the announcement of winners' list of the best performers of the year.

When it comes to Malayalam entertainment industry, apart from the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards, Mollywood celebs are also honoured with a few other awards, including Asianet Film Awards, Vanitha Cera Film Awards, South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), Flowers Indian Film Awards, North American Film Awards, among many others. Though most of them are said to be based on audience polls, very often they get tagged as shows conducted just to honour superstars who have star value in the industry.

In an attempt to honour the best performers in Malayalam without looking at their star value, a popular online Facebook group named Cinema Paradiso Club has announced the winners of its second edition of CPC Cine Awards 2016. As per the audience poll and the decision of the jury members of CPC, actor Vinayakan has bagged the Best Actor award this year for his performance as Gangan in the critically acclaimed movie Kammatipaadam. It has to be noted that Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly have been selected as the best actor on other award shows.

Meanwhile, Rajisha Vijayan, who made her debut in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, shares the Best Actress award with Sai Pallavi for her performance in Kali. However, Manju Warrier has won the best actress award in many other shows.

CPC has selected Fahadh Faasil's Maheshinte Prathikaram as the Best Movie of the year, for which its filmmaker Dileesh Pothan bagged the Best Director award. The family entertainer has bagged three more awards for music director Bijibal, cinematographer Shyju Khalid and scriptwriter Shyam Pushkaran. The other winners who have been selected by the jury include actors Manikandan Achari, Rohini (Best Supporting Actors) and Indrans (Special Honorary Award).

Many celebrities, including filmmaker Aashiq Abu, subtitlist Vivek Ranjit, scriptwriter Rajesh Gopinadhan have also shared the news via their social media pages, appreciating the winners of the year.