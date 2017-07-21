Homeland, the popular political drama series in Showtime, could be back with season 7 in May 2018. It will focus on the new journey of former CIA officer Carrie Mathison.

After the demise of CIA operative and assassin, Peter Quinn, in season 6, the female lead might continue her fight against terrorism with CIA surveillance expert Max Piotrowski, played by Maury Sterling.

The 45-year-old actor has been promoted to series regular and he is likely to have a major role to play in the upcoming season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was part of the show from the first season as a helper of Claire Danes' character while she was busy with her covert operations. The surveillance expert was also a good friend of Rupert Friend's character.

Other two recurring cast members promoted to series regulars are Jake Weber and Linus Roache. Both actors made their first appearance in the political drama last season. While Weber played the role of a radio host named Brett O'Keefe, Roache portrayed the right-hand man of President Elizabeth Keane, David Wellington.

Showtime

As Wellington gets more screen space in the seventh season, Brett O'Keefe could also have a bigger role in the show. It remains to be seen if the media person becomes a headache for the President and her right-hand man.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Showtime series will return with a new season in May 2018. Considering the time gap between season 5 and season 6, the show is likely to take 13 months to return with new episodes.

Showtime

Executive producer Howard Gordon has already explained the various challenges faced by the writing staff in preparing the plot. According to him, it takes some time for them to create an impressive story.

"Time does really help. It's getting the composure for whatever reinvention needs to be done. Bridging what happened and what's going to happen on the show, it requires sometimes taking wrong turns before it comes together," Gordon told IndieWire explaining the delay in premiering season 6.

Watch the teaser for Homeland season 7 below: