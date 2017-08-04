Movie name: Chunkzz

Director: Omar Lulu

Genre: Campus comedy entertainer

Cast: Balu Varghese, Honey Rose, Vishak Nair, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Ganapathi S Poduwal, Mareena Micheal

Malayalam movie Chunkzz starring a bunch of youngsters finally hit the theatres in Kerala on Friday, August 4. The campus drama narrates the incidents that happen in the lives of some engineering students. It is said to be a fun filled entertainer.

Balu Varghese, Honey Rose, Vishak Nair, Ganapathi S Poduwal, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Mareena Micheal, Lal and Siddique play main roles in Chunkzz, which is the second directorial venture of Omar Lulu after the surprise blockbuster Happy Wedding. Considering the positive response received for the 2016 movie, expectations are comparatively high for Chunkzz. The movie's trailer and songs have already impressed the audience.

Storyline

Honey, who plays the role of mech rani opposite Balu, is the only female student of the mechanical department in the college. Vishak, Dharmajan and Ganapathi appear as their other classmates, while Mareena's role is said to be a surprise in the movie. The interesting events that unfold in their college life form the gist of Chunkzz.

Technical aspects

Gopi Sunder has composed songs and background score, while Joseph Vijeesh, Aneesh Hameed and Sanoop Thykoodam have penned the screenplay for Chunkzz. Alby and Dilip Dennies handled the cinematography and editing departments, respectively. The movie is the production venture of Vaishak Rajan under the banner of Vaishaka Cynyma.

