Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee is all set to make way for the audience on 19th October, 2018.

The film is set to be an action-adventure thriller and is all set to treat the audience on Dussehra 2018.

The action thriller is about a unique relationship between man and elephants.

Vidyut essays the role of a vet who, on his homecoming to his elephant reserve, encounters and fights an international poachers racket.

Vidyut who has lived in Kerala, learned Kalaripayattu there, grown up in the midst of nature and with cats, dogs and elephants as friends, connected with the subject instantly.

The film is directed by Hollywood Filmmaker Chuck Russel under the banners of Junglee Pictures, the film is set to release on 19th October, 2018.