Most filmmakers put their heart and soul into their work to deliver amazing masterpieces. But some filmmakers with directorial idiosyncrasies also blend their quirky nature and bizarre habits into their work. This may seem to be weird to ordinary people, but it may be something essential for the famous directors.

Here is a list of famous directors and their strange filmmaking methods:

Akira Kurosawa

Akira Kurosawa is one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. The Japanese director, however, was considered a mad perfectionist who would go to any extent to make his scenes compelling and realistic. In fact, in Throne of Blood, Kurosawa reportedly went on to use real archers (and arrows) at actor Toshirō Mifune.

Quentin Tarantino

The director of Pulp fiction, Quentin Tarantino is popularly known for his quirky dialogues and unique style. The filmmaker has reportedly admitted his peculiar habit of writing the entire script by hand. To be particular, he writes all his scripts by using three black and three red retro-styled Flair pens.

In an interview with Filmmaker Magazine, the director of Inglourious Basterds revealed, "To tell you the truth, what I do is write it all by hand and then I get to the end. I have this gigantic manuscript, all handwritten, and then I type it up on a little Smith Corona word processor. But I don't type, so I just type it with one finger. It's a long, arduous process, but I've been doing it ever since Reservoir Dogs."

Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan is one of the most successful filmmakers of the 21st century. From Memento to Dunkirk, the style, method, and themes, he has used made the films what they are.

According to The Independent, when Dunkirk actor Mark Rylance was asked if Nolan has any directorial idiosyncrasies, he revealed, "He doesn't like having chairs on the set for actors or bottles of water. He's very particular."

His co-star Barry Keoghan elaborated it by saying, "They're distractions - the noise of [the bottles], they're like toys almost, playing around with toys. [The lack of chairs, meanwhile] keeps you on your toes, literally."

David Lynch

David Lynch is one of 'the most important directors of this era', according to The Guardian. His films are often surreal and at times, disturbing. The filmmaker gives the credit of his creative wellspring to Transcendental Meditation which he has been practising for more than 30 years.

Stanley Kubrick

Director Stanley Kubrick is known for his perfectionism. He doesn't care about the number of takes for a particular shot, all he wants is a perfect shot. According to reports, he took method acting to another level by forcing Shelley Duvall to perform the iconic 'baseball bat' scene in 'The Shining' for 127 times. The movie also holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for most takes. The record was made by taking one close up shot of Scatman Crothers explaining Danny what shining is, for 148 times.