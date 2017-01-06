The Instagram fights between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have escalated to such an extent that both of them are now preparing to settle their beef in a boxing match to be held in Las Vegas in March.

Also read: Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have signed up to go toe-to-toe in a celebrity boxing match.

The fight between the two singers started on Tuesday, when Brown did not approve of Soulja Boy liking an Instagram photo posted by Karrueche Tran, Brown's ex. Soon after, Brown and Soulja Boy started posting threatening videos and Brown decided to fight it out when Soulja Boy tweeted out a message involving Brown's young daughter.

"We gonna set up this fight, it's gonna be professional, you can do all of that. But one thing you gotta stop doing my nigga, I'm gonna be real with you: stop bringing my daughter into this my nigga. Stop saying shit about my fucking daughter," Brown said in a video.

On Thursday, Floyd Mayweather, who is also a boxing promoter, posted an image on his Instagram that read: "Mayweather Promotions Presents … celebrity boxing live on pay-per-view". Soulja Boy reposted the image, adding: "Signed my contract I'm leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn … March in Vegas!! On TV."

Responding to the announcement, Brown wrote: "Now that we have your undivided attention, boxing match set. Legally. Man to Man. No more dissing and no more talking. We in the ring with it. Challenge accepted."

Interestingly, Mayweather isn't the only celebrity endorsing the fight. 50 Cent has backed Soulja Boy saying he'll be placing a $100,000 bet in favour of the rapper winning the fight.