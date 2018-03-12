Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, in a shocking revelation, has opened up on how she was molested Sunday, March 12. She wrote on Twitter that she was groped at an event.

In a series of tweets, the singer spoke about the incident and stressed why victims hesitate to speak about them. She also addressed the men who face such issues.

"Most common places - Their own home, public transport, places of worship, educational institutions. Most girls and boys haven't mustered the strength to share it with their family and friends coz no one would believe it. Even if girls have a chance of being heard, men have NONE. [sic]"

About victim blaming and shaming, she said, "Men are shamed if they share an account of sexual assault/molestation during childhood. Women who gathered the courage to share have been blamed "she enjoyed it". Imagine grown adults accusing a child of enjoying sexual assault. And other seemingly sane adults believing it, [sic]"

She continues, "Not to mention - women shaming other women who have been molested/harassed. And commenting on 'you dress/look like that you are asking for it' I think women need to be trained first on victim blaming and shaming. [sic]"

The actress sends out a loud message that victim shaming and blaming the clothes for the crime perpetrated, attitudes and other things should be stopped regarding such incidents. "Please - stop shaming the victims, their lipstick, hair, skin colour, clothes, attitude, talent, intelligence, whatever. Boys are at an equal risk of sexual abuse. Many are traumatised for life. Please understand they need the support as well. Dont shame. Thank you. [sic]" she said.

Chinmayi asked the victims to speak up and slap the person who touches them inappropriately. "As for victims - speak up, yell, slap those who touch you without your consent. When groped we are temporarily stunned into silence - including me. This is usually the window the assaulter uses to his advantage. Finally, it is NOT your fault. Be kind on yourself. Love yourself. [sic]" she said in her concluding tweet.

Recently, a Chennai businessman was arrested after actress Amala Paul accused him of sexual harassment.