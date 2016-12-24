Chinese toddler miraculously escapes death after being run over by truck

A three-year-old boy miraculously survived being hit by a truck and dragged under its wheels in east Chinas Zhejiang Province on 22 December. Shocking CCTV footage released of the incident shows the toddler being pushed in a pram by his mother at a busy intersection when a truck drives through a red light and smashes straight into the child.The boy was taken from underneath the truck and given back to his mother. Luckily, he is currently in stable condition.