On December 23, grainy videos and images of a new Chinese stealth jet fighter, Shenyang FC-31 emerged from websites belonging to Chinese military bloggers. The first flight of the FC-31 jet brings it closer to the abilities that US possesses like selling stealth jet to other countries.

The F-31 is said to be the Chinese answer to US' Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter.

This new FC-31's flight is important because it shows Chinese intent and determination to successfully complete a project which took nearly 15 years for the US.

However this is not the first time that world got a glimpse of the FC-31. This stealth twin-tail, twin-engine single seat fifth-generation fighter debuted in 2012. It was publicly unveiled at Zhuhai Airshow in November 2014.

The first FC-31's jet showed it having smokey engines, probably Russian, but the new videos reveal smoke-less variety. The new FC-31's fins are more closely matched, thus helping minimise radar signature.

The FC-31 is not China's first stealth jet, as China has already made the much heavier, twin-engined Chengdu J-20 battle ready. It started equipping its frontline squadron with J-20s in late 2016.

According to Daily Beast, it is not yet clear if the FC-31 have sophisticated and advanced sensors, communications and software suites to match its airframes and engines, which the US has in its F-35. It has been noted that the Chinese lag behind the US in military electronics industry.

The Chinese have earlier stated that the J-20 will not be available for export as they do not want the aircraft to land in "hostile hands." A Pentagon report has said that the Chinese aviation industry has started to market FC-31 as fifth-generation multirole fighter that can be a competitor with F-35s.

China has successfully sold its drones and fighter planes in Middle East and Africa. But US is still the world leader in arms export. One ready customer for the export version of the FC-31 is Pakistan, which readily buys Chinese arms.

However, China is not the only country that is developing a stealth fight-generation fighter aircraft. Though the Chinese have been successful it flying FC-31 there are others it will have to compete against, namely:

F-35 Lightning II

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II represents US abilities as it is the only country that is selling a stealth multirole fighter to nine countries close to the US.

This fighter program is not without its set of controversies that includes the recent tweet by US President-designate Donald Trump over F-35's cost.

The F-35, a hot item in the global arms market, is offering three variants to its buyers. The program is funded by US government and additional funding from partners. The F-35 has drawn elements from F-22 Raptor, but is a single-engine aircraft. It features internal cannon mount, with stealth features on gun pod. It also has internal weapons bay.

It will feature radar-absorbent materials, glass cockpit, helmet-mounted display system, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and other advanced sensors.

Sukhoi PAK FA

Russia is also testing, Sukhoi PAK FA/T-50, a fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft with multi-role capabilities.

Following its maiden flight in early 2007, the Sukhoi PAK FA' progress has seen its own delays. This will be the first fifth-generation stealth aircraft that will be operational under the Russian Air Force.

The aircraft is said to have supercruise capability, have composite material and advanced avionics like active phased array radar. Its engines have thrust vectoring nozzles. The aircraft also has two tandem main internal weapon bays and two small ones that are under the fuselage. It features glass cockpit.

India is likely to base its FGFA on the PAK FA. Russia may also help Brazil develop a next-generation fighter based on the T-50.

HAL FGFA and HAL AMCA

The HAL's Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) is being developed based on the Russian PAK FA/T-50. Though the project is still under development, the aircraft when developed, will have several improvements over the T-0 and will be a stealth multirole aircraft with supercruise, advanced sensors and other advanced features including AESA radar.

This will be joint project between HAL and Sukhoi. India is likely to buy over 100 such jets.

Another project that Indian government is undertaking is that of the HAL Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) that will be complementing HAL Tejas, HAL FGFA, Su-30MKI and Rafale. The HAL AMCA will be stealth, twin-jet super-manoeuvrable all-weather multirole fighter aircraft. It will be combining aspects like supercruise, stealth, advanced AESA radar and advanced avionics.

HAL AMCA will feature carbon-fibre composites, two internal weapons bays, glass cockpit touchscreen and electronic countermeasures.

Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin

Though Japan has opted to buy F-35, it has been experimenting advanced stealth fighter aircraft technologies in the Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin.

It has been reported that there is only one prototype that has been developed for research purposes. The aircraft made its maiden flight in April 2016. It features thrust vectoring capability, AESA radar and other advanced features.

KAI KF-X

The KAI KF-X/IF-X is a South Korean and Indonesian program to develop multirole stealth fighter aircraft. This single-engined aircraft will eventually have internal weapons bay.

The US has refused to grant export licence for its key technologies that include the AESA radar and other advanced features, but now the two countries have a working group for technology cooperation.

The aircraft will also feature counter measures for electronic warfare.