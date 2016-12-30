China's smartphone sales forecast for the current year got an upgrade, while the outlook for 2017 is also bullish, with Chinese brands set to increase their volume growth notwithstanding competition from global players Apple and Samsung. Unlisted Chinese smartphone makers Huawei, Oppo and Vivo are expected to ride the uptrend in a big way, says financial services group Nomura.

"We revise up our 2016 China smartphone shipment forecast and top-10 Chinese brands' global shipment volume forecast by 3% and 9%, respectively. We now expect the China market to grow 10% y-y in 2016F and a further 3% y-y in 2017F thanks to: 1) continued 4G migration; and 2) relatively stable subsidy and marketing amounts from operators," Joel Ying, analyst at Nomura International (Hong Kong) Ltd., said in a note on Friday.

Read: OnePlus 3, Moto E3 Power, iPhone 6 and other popular products that sold like hot cakes on Amazon, Flipkart in 2016

Besides, the increasing global footprint of Chinese smartphone makers such as Huawei, Oppo and Vivo is also emerging as a strong trend.

China, as is well known, is the world's largest market for smartphones, with shipments growing 12 percent YoY in the September 2016 to 112 million units, according to Gartner. In 2015, China's smartphone market size was 416 million units.

India is the second-largest smartphone market, having dethroned the US in 2015 and had about 230 million users as of August this year.