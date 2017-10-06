While the Doklam standoff at the India-China border in Sikkim ended on August 28, things haven't really settled in the region with China's People's Liberation Army often seen at the border.

It has now been reported that Beijing is once again working on its roads and upgrading and widening the existing routes. However, the new site is about 10 kilometres away from its earlier construction site, and India hasn't raised an objection to it yet.

"The PLA is now using the construction material and bulldozers it had brought to the face-off site at Doklam to improve the road it built in the region some years ago," a source told the Times of India. "China is reinforcing its claim on the Doklam territory (India backs Bhutan's claim on it) by upgrading the road around 10-km north and east of the earlier face-off site. The PLA has been controlling the road for some years and regularly sends patrols to the area."

It has also been said that the number of Chinese troops seems to be gradually increasing at the Doklam plateau, due to which India too may need to boost its presence in the region. "Both the armies continue to be on high operational alert," another source added.

However, the army build-up may see a decline soon as the personnel will have to withdraw to lower-lying regions once it is winter and gets colder. We have to watch-and-wait," he said.

On Thursday, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa too had admitted that the Chinese soldiers were present near the Chumbi valley. It was also being said that a Chinese division of more than 12,000 soldiers, 150 tanks and artillery guns were moved to the region. Not just that, the PLA has also not removed the tents and construction equipment from the region.

Amid these reports, India's Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar met senior Bhutanese officials in Thimphu on Tuesday, October 3, and discussed an array of topics including the deployment of PLA troops at the trijunction, which has been irking India as well as Bhutan for a while now.

This is the first visit to Bhutan that any Indian official has made since the Doklam standoff ended and Jaishankar met Bhutan's monarch Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, reported the Telegraph. He also met Foreign Minister Lyonpo Damcho Dorji.

Bhutan has also been expressing worries over China delaying the next round of negotiations to discuss the disputed China-Bhutan boundary. While the last round was held in 2016, China has made no comments on this year's negotiations, leading Bhutan to fear that Beijing may cancel the talks, reported the Economic Times.

Meanwhile, China has also issued a third travel advisory to its citizens, in which it said that India had denied entry to several Chinese tourists. It asked its citizens to be mindful of the rules and regulation of the neighbouring country and comply with them.

"Some Chinese citizens visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are restricted areas for foreigners, without gaining permits from India. Some tourists were asked to return upon arrival; some were even arrested or investigated", the statement said, according to the Global Times.

"Visitors should] not photograph India's border and military facilities and vehicles. While traveling on India's border neighbouring Nepal, avoid visiting border markets, and do not enter the territory of other countries by mistake."