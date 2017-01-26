In a new step taken against the North Korean government's continuous nuclear and ballistic missile tests, China has now banned the export of a list of materials and technologies which can be used by the Pyongang government to develop nuclear missiles. The list of banned materials also includes sensors and video cameras, according to media reports.

UN slaps North Korea with toughest-ever sanctions to deter nuclear testing

The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Wednesday released the list of goods and technologies which Chinese companies will no longer sell to North Korea. The list was formulated in coordination with other government agencies, Efe news reported.

The Ministry said that its list of banned products has been released in accordance with United Nation's latest set of sanctions against the North Korean country. The UN had last month imposed its toughest sanctions against North Korea in an attempt to deter the defiant nation from conducting nuclear missile tests. The list also contains some products which are used for civilian purposes but also can be used for military use.

The sanction is set to put a cap on North Korea's main coal exports, the nation's main external revenue source. The resolution drawn by the nations require North Korea to "abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs." Under the particular resolution, the country will be restricted from exporting more than 7.5 million tonnes of coal in 2017. The number will be a significant reduction of 62 percent in 2015.

The sanction was passed last year by the UN Council after tough negotiations with China. Reports state that local analysts are now interpreting China's move as an attempt to comply with the resolutions of the international organisation.

Reports state that the list of banned material include submarines, materials and equipment for developing nuclear missiles and chemical weapons, rocket-related or drone-related software, high-speed video cameras, sensors, telecommunications devices and lasers.