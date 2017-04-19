China on Wednesday announced "standardised" official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh in what seems to be a retaliation of sorts against the 14th Dalai lama's visit to the state earlier this month.

Beijing has described the northeastern Indian state as a bone of contention and claimed Arunachal Pradesh is a part of south Tibet. China said the state maintains close Buddhist links with the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) in the Mainland. The official maps of China shows Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet.

The places were renamed in standard Chinese to "reaffirm the country's territorial sovereignty to the disputed region." The official standardised names of the six places are Wo'gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidêngarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bümo La and Namkapub Ri, Chinese state media reported.

"China has standardised the names of 6 places in south Tibet, a region that is part of China's territory but in which some areas are currently controlled by India," the report said.