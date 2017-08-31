China has withdrawn from its plan to expand BRICS after it faced resistance from other member countries of the grouping — Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa.

China had been planning to include other countries in the grouping to exert more influence on the BRICS members, and also to consolidate its clout in Asia.

The world's most populous nation, which has just ended a two-month-long standoff with India, may now look for other ways to increase its sphere of influence.

No BRICS expansion

China has invited five countries as guests—Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand— for the summit to be held in Xiamen from September 3-5.

It planned to include these nations in an expanded BRICS. However, that did not happen.

"The core members raised an alarm when China announced the expansion plan, as they feared it would dilute the goals outlined by BRICS countries. More importantly, the members do not want the inclusion of Beijing's close neighbours," the Times of India reported.

Though Beijing tried to bring in other nations close to it for a diplomatic victory over India, it failed to convince other members.

India too invited several neighbours during last year's summit in Goa. Incidentally, Pakistan, considered to be China's closest ally, was not invited to this year's summit.

Other avenues for China?

China will now be looking at other options to increase its dominance in the geopolitics of South Asia, especially after it has been perceived to have lost face in the manner the Doklam standoff with India was resolved.

India won the staring contest, and China will be looking to dispel that notion and show off its strength in the region once again. One option for it would be to enter SAARC.

Previously, Pakistan is believed to have invited China to SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) to expand the grouping.

Pakistan's move had come from the global isolation India had inflicted on it over its stand on terrorism, and the country badly needs a "big brother" on its side. Apart from China, it also invited Iran — a traditional ally.

However, India is "unlikely to accept as they are comfortable with the advantage that SAARC provides them."