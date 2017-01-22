Chile declares state of emergency due to massive wildfires

  • January 22, 2017 17:52 IST
    By Reuters
Chile is under a state of emergency as more than a dozen wildfires have scorched nearly 80,000 hectares (123,500 acres) and are threatening to encroach on towns, factories and vineyards.
