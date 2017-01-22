- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Chile declares state of emergency due to massive wildfires
Chile is under a state of emergency as more than a dozen wildfires have scorched nearly 80,000 hectares (123,500 acres) and are threatening to encroach on towns, factories and vineyards.
Most popular