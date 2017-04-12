A child trafficking racket has reportedly been exposed in Bengaluru with the police saying over 150 girls were trafficked across India.

Last year, an NGO called the Association for Promoting Social Action (APSA) had launched a 16-day campaign called 'Every8Minutes' to create awareness against child trafficking in Bengaluru through street plays, mimes and messages on radio channels.

The campaign was launched following a statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) which claimed that a child goes missing every eight minutes in India. Around 40 percent of these children remain untraced, it added.