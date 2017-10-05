Former Glee star Mark Salling faces four to seven years of prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. The 35-year-old actor is better known for portraying Noah 'Puck' Puckerman on Fox's hit show that ran from 2009 to 2015.

The American actor will be under further supervision for 20 years even after serving the prison sentence. He has been ordered to pay $50,000 to each of the victims.

The actor was arrested in December 2015 for possession of child pornography after the Los Angeles Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched his residence. One of his former girlfriends informed police about the case, The Telegraph reported.

According to court records, over 50,000 images and videos of child pornography was found on his laptop. After that, his laptop, hard drive, and USB flash drive were seized from his residence.

In addition to this, over 4,000 images and 160 videos of child erotica were found on his USB flash drive. According to The Wrap, the files were "highly organised" by file name and folder structure.

In June 2016, Salling pleaded not guilty after the case was referred to federal authorities. But, on Tuesday, the defendant was quoted in a statement as saying that he was "pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges".

According to the US District Court for the Central District of California, Salling was pleaded guilty to "one felony count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor."

Upon sentencing, Salling will have to participate in a psychological counselling and will not be allowed to have any kind of "verbal, written, telephonic, or electronic communication with any person under the age of 18, except a) in the presence of the parent or legal guardian of said minor and b) on the condition that defendant notifies said parent or legal guardian of defendant's conviction."