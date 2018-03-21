If you are an account holder of State Bank of India's erstwhile six associate banks including Bharatiya Mahila Bank which merged with SBI last year, your cheque books will become invalid from March 31.

Account holders of these banks- Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB), State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Raipur, State Bank of Travancore, and State Bank of Hyderabad will now have to get their cheque books replaced by March 31.

The old cheque books of associate banks and BMB will not be valid after March 31, 2018, SBI said on its Twitter handle @TheOfficialSBI.

All #customers of erstwhile #AssociateBanks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI #cheque books by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience. The old e- AB / BMB cheque books will not be valid post 31.03.2018.#StateBankOfIndia #SBI #INB #deadline #March2018 pic.twitter.com/5qtGj54wbV — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) 20 March 2018

Earlier, the deadline for the same was September 30 but SBI further extended it to December 31, 2017. However, the bank said that customers of the merged banks can apply for new cheque books until March 31, 2018.

SBI customers can visit the bank branch or even use the ATM or SBI's mobile app to get a new cheque book.

Five associate banks of State Bank of India and Bharatiya Mahila Bank were merged with SBI with effect from April 1, last year. After the merger country's largest bank has joined the top league of 50 global banks. Post the merger, SBI changed names and IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 of its branches.