Chelsea are lining up a sensational big money move for German and Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller following Diego Costa's bust up with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and rumours doing the round that the Spanish striker might be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Prior to Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Leicester City, their top goal scorer Diego Costa had a huge fight with Antonio Conte and their fitness coach and now it's been rumored that he has received a huge pay package from the Chinese Super League as Chelsea are set to dip into the transfer market to find a suitable replacement for him.

Thomas Muller has been one of Bayern Munich's top players for a long time now, but ever since Carlo Ancelotti took over as boss he has struggled to get among the goals, scoring just four goals this season and considering how often he usually scores for Bayern Munich, this is really low for him.

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus also suggested that Muller's future at Bayern Munich may be in doubt and that he might have to leave the Allianz Arena to get regular football again.

Thomas Muller still has four-and-a-half years left on his current contract at Bayern Munich and it has been reported that Chelsea will have to pay around £75 million for his services.

The money most likely won't be a problem for Chelsea considering they got around £60 million from the sale of Oscar earlier this month and along with that if Costa does decide to leave Chelsea for the Far East, they will pocket more than enough more to spend on his replacement.

If Chelsea is really keen on getting Muller to Stamford Bridge, they will have to move fast as both the Manchester Clubs are also interested in getting the German World Cup winner to the Premier League.