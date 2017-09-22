Antonio Conte has thanked Diego Costa for his role with Chelsea and for his help in securing two Premier League titles. A fee has now been agreed for the Spain striker to return to Atletico Madrid after a falling out with Costa and Conte.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wishes Diego Costa well but wants to move on
Antonio Conte has thanked Diego Costa for his role with Chelsea and for his help in securing two Premier League titles. A fee has now been agreed for the Spain striker to return to Atletico Madrid after a falling out with Costa and Conte.
- September 22, 2017 21:58 IST
