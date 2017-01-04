The notorious serial killer Charles Manson is seriously ill with an undisclosed medical condition and has been taken to a California hospital from the Central Valley prison, according to reports.

An unnamed source revealed that the mass-murderer was seriously ill, according to a report by Los Angeles Times. Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, "We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons." However, "he is alive."

Manson is reportedly suffering from gastrointestinal troubles. Joyce Hayhoe, a spokeswoman of prison medical care, told The Associated Press: "In general, inmates are sent to outside hospitals if they need surgical services, emergency care, or diagnostic services of an acute nature."

Manson was convicted for lifetime imprisonment for murdering seven people in August 1969. The cult leader was later found guilty of ordering the killings.

Over the course of two nights he ordered two high profile massacres. The first murder took place at the house of famous director Roman Polanski while he was away from the country. Manson's followers brutally killed Polanski's eight-month-pregnant wife, Sharon Tate and four others. The following night, they killed Supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary, at their home.

Manson was originally sentenced to death but the death penalty was briefly abolished and he has been serving life sentence since 1971 at Corcoran State Prison. He has been denied parole 12 times. His next parole hearing is scheduled for 2027.

Manson, who is now 82-year-old, was admitted in the Bakersfield's Mercy Hospital. A corrections department van was seen parked outside the hospital. The mass-killer was admitted under the name, 'Joe Doe'.

However, Manson's hospitalisation has whipped up a Twitter frenzy. Apparently Twitteratis have found a bizarre connection between Manson's hospitalisation and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet selection.

Let's take a look at the tweets:

Charles Manson is seriously ill and in the hospital. No longer sure if he'll make it to the inauguration. — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) January 4, 2017

#CharlesManson is trending. This can mean only one thing - Donald Trump has selected him as Secretary of Health and Human Services. — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) January 4, 2017

Charles Manson's just trying to get out of playing the inauguration. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 4, 2017

Guess the saddest part about Charles Manson being ill is he may die before starting his job 'Secretary of Mental Health' in Trump's cabinet. — beth loves cake, so (@bourgeoisalien) January 4, 2017

I didn't pay close attention but it seems like Charles Manson is the new leader of the alt-right? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 4, 2017

When I saw "Charles Manson" trending, I thought Trump had announced a new cabinet pick. — Rev. Dr. J. Liam Fox (@JmsWmFox) January 3, 2017

Charles Manson removed from prison and temporarily hospitalized, may be ploy so #Trump can appoint to his cabinet. https://t.co/wAnFDJClp9 — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 3, 2017