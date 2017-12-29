After successful film Operation Alamellama, director Suni is back with his second outing of the year in the form of Chamak in which Golden Star Ganesh and 'Kirik Hudugi' Rashmika Mandanna play the leads.

The film has Judah Sandhy's music, and Kush Kush and O Sanjeya Hoovae songs have struck the chord with the viewers. The Kannada film has Santhosh Rai Pathaje's cinematography and Manu Shedgar's editing.

Chamak is an out-and-out comedy film laced with romance. It is about a married couple and the way they discover the love in their relationship. Ganesh plays the role of a gynaecologist, who loves partying with his friends. Rashmika, who is basking in the success of Anjani Putra, will be seen as his wife in the flick.

On a rare note, Sadhu Kokila plays the role with negative shades. Girish Shivanna, Akshay Nayak, Dheeraj Shetty and others are in the cast.

The movie has generated a lot of buzz with the teaser. The clip, without giving anything about the film, spiked curiosity of the viewers. The success of the album has doubled the expectations of the cine-goers around the Chamak.

Can the film live up to the expectations? Find it in the viewers' words: