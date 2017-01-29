Actor Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's engagement will be held in Hyderabad on Sunday. The details of their wedding are likely to be announced on the occasion.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have reportedly been dating each other since 2009, but the speculations about their engagement and wedding started doing rounds in late 2015. However, the families of both the actors confirmed their love affair and assured to make an official announcement about their marriage. The couple also admitted their relationship and told that they would enter wedlock in 2017.

Going by the buzz in the social media, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are getting engaged today. Haricharan Pudipeddi, an Entertainment Journalist at IANS, tweeted: "Wishing good luck to @Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni who are getting engaged this evening in Hyderabad."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's engagement ceremony will be held at the N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. It is expected to be a private affair and close friends and relatives of Samantha and Akkineni families will attend the event. The buzz in the media claims that megastar Chiranjeevi, superstar Mahesh Babu and the members of Daggubati family will also grace the occasion.

Hours before the engagement, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters. Ramesh Bala tweeted: "@chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 are getting engaged today in a private ceremony in #Hyd.. Congratulations to the lovely couple.. " Mahesh S Koneru tweeted: "Congratulations and good luck @Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni "

The date of their wedding is expected to be announced at their engagement ceremony. Buzz is that their marriage will be held in July or August. Naga Chaitanya had recently said, "The marriage will happen in the later part of 2017 sometime in the final months next year. We haven't fixed a wedding date. We're getting engaged shortly. My younger brother Akhil is getting married first."

Naga Chaitanya has also confirmed that Samantha would continue to act in films post marriage. He had said, "I'd love for Samantha to continue acting after our marriage. She has worked hard to achieve her stardom. Unlike me, she had no family empire to back her career in Telugu cinema. She is a first generation actor in her family. Her struggle and success are far more admirable than mine."