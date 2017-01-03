Amazon Echo turned out to be one of the most popular smart gadgets for homes. For the most part of December, Amazon Echo remained 'sold out' online. Meanwhile, Lenovo has come up with Smart Assistant- a compelling alternative for shoppers- during CES consumer technology conference in Las Vegas.

Lenovo has basically taken Amazon Echo, rehashed it and made some minor improvements. The highlight of Lenovo Smart Assistant is its price- $50 cheaper than the Amazon Echo (the same price as Google Home in case you were wondering). While the Lenovo Smart Assistant costs $130, a Harman Kardon edition with better sound quality comes at $180 – again, a viable option for Amazon Echo enthusiasts.

The new Lenovo smart speakers will hit the market in May.

We mean it when we say Lenovo Smart Assistant is Amazon Echo in a new package. Lenovo's smart speaker uses Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant and is responsive to voice commands from up to 16 feet away, says the company. Smart Assistant has an extra microphone compared to Amazon Echo. Talk about doing one better.

Unlike the Echo, Lenovo Smart Assistant comes in three colours- light green, gray and orange fabric. Moreover, Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 adds to the appeal. The speaker's design enables ventilation, keeping it cool all the time. The Harmon Kardon edition, which costs just as much as the Amazon Echo, comes with a clearer tweeter and deeper bass.

Amazon Echo vs Lenovo Smart Assistant

Lenovo Smart Assistant has its own app for iOS and Android. It is unclear if it logs user queries like Amazon's Alexa app. There is no mute button in Lenovo Smart Assistant as opposed to Amazon Echo and Google Home.