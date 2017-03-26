The Oscar-nominated movie The Danish Girl will not be telecast on March 26 as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cancelled it citing it as controversial and unsuitable for children, according to a report.

The film stars Oscar-nominated actor Eddie Redmayne and Oscar winner Alicia Vikanderm. The film is about a man who undergoes a sex change operation to become a woman.

"The whole subject is controversial, and it's unsuitable to be viewed by children. It talks about a man who wants a sex change and has a genital operation to become a woman. The subject is sensitive and how do you edit a subject like that?" a CBFC board member was quoted in the interview.

The TV channel, which was supposed to telecast the movie, tweeted, "We know how much you wished to watch The Danish Girl this Sunday & regret the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your constant support."

The film was given an A certificate with zero cuts from the censor board when it released last year.

The CBFC member said that it was "to retain the essence of the movie as it sensitively shows the dilemma of a person who doesn't identify with his gender." However, movies that get an A certificate have to reapply for a certificate for television broadcast.

"The Censor Board's job is not to cut but to see each movie individually in its context and under the guidelines provided to us. We are a multicultural nation and we have to maintain a balance. What may be suitable for a metropolis, may not be suitable for a small village," the CBFC official explained.

The film was supposed to be telecast on Sony Pictures Network's channel, Sony Le PLEX HD.

The CBFC, which allowed the movie for viewing in India, seems to be playing a moral police for the rest of India again. This is not the first arbitrary move by the film certification board. Recently, it edited the Hanuman Chalisa recitation from the film Phillauri. It also refused to give film certification to two films that dealt with female sexuality and homosexuality.