Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan married his long-time girlfriend Arpita Sebastian in Kerala's Kannur district on April 7, and a grand reception was arranged for celebrities of the Mollywood industry in Kochi on April 10.

The star-studded event was graced by almost all the celebs of the Malayalam entertainment industry as Dhyan is the son of veteran actor Sreenivasan and brother of Mollywood all-rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Check: Dhyan's wedding photos || engagement pics

The reception saw the presence of actors Mammootty, Aju Varghese, Gayathri Suresh, Prayaga Martin, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Rajisha Vijayan, Manoj K Jayan, Mallika Sukumaran, Ponnamma Babu, Prem Kumar, Sreenath Bhasi, Rajeev Pillai, Sreejith Ravi, Siddique, Aparna Balamurali, Idavela Babu, Vijay Babu, Roopesh Peethambaran, Biju Menon, Renji Panicker, Janardhanan, Krishnakumar, Salim Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Indrans, Maniyanpilla Raju, Jagadeesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Bijukuttan, Kottayam Nazeer, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Kailesh, Chemban Vinod, Malavika Menon, among many others.

Popular singers, including MG Sreekumar, Vijay Yesudas, Shaan Rahman, Jyotsna, Vidhu Prathap, film directors Ranjith, Sathyan Anthikad, Joshiy, Jude Anthany Joseph, Lal Jose, Ranjith Sankar, Basil Joseph, producer Allwyn Antony, subtitler Vivek Ranjit and RJ Mathukutty were also spotted at the event wishing the newly married couple.

"Dhyan Srinivasan ...One of the sweetest person I know in the industry . We always laugh our lungs out when we meet . May god give him and Arpitha lots of happiness for the rest of their lives. Happy married life [sic]," Vijay Babu, who attended the reception posted on his social media page.

Check out the photos and videos of Dhyan wedding reception ceremony here:

