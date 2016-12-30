The year 2016 will be remembered for varied reasons. The year saw the nastiest breakup – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, some beautiful marriages, landmark movies being made and some hilarious moments that will be cherished long.

However, this year also saw a number of actors from the industry die. While the first half of the year saw a few renowned celebrities leave us, it was nearing the year-end that one after the other, celebrities gave up the fight against various ailments and succumbed.

Carrie Fisher, George Michael among the celebrities who died in December 2016

Here is a look at a few names that passed away this year:

Alan Rickman: The year started off on the note of beloved Harry Potter cast member, Alan Rickman, bidding adieu to the world leaving every Harry Potter fan mourning for days together. The news of his demise was so sudden and it took the internet by storm. Fans remembered and paid their respect to the Professor Severus Snape actor by changing their social media display pictures and sharing a famous line from one of his quotes: "After all this time?," Always."

Joe Alaskey: The voice behind the famous cartoon character Daffy Duck, Bug Bunny and other beloved Looney Toons characters, Joe Alaskey, passed away on February 3 this year. The famous voice-over artiste was 63-years-old and died of cancer.

Kenny Baker: Kenny Baker known for his role in Star Wars died after a prolonged illness. The British actor played R2-D2 in the Star Wars films and died at the age of 81. Baker was 3ft 8in tall and shot to fame in 1977 when he first played the robot character. He was also seen in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, The Elephant Man, Time Bandits and Flash Gordon.

Gene Wilder: After suffering from Alzheimer's disease, actor Gene Wilder died on August 29. The actor is fondly remembered for his role as Willy Wonka in the movie, Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. The actor was 83.

George Kennedy: Oscar winning actor George Kennedy was 91-years-old when he died on February 28. The tall actor is known for his performance in Cool Hand Luke and the Naked Gun. The World War II veteran entered the Hollywood industry and started acting in war dramas. He was seen in the Oscar-winning World War II film, The Dirty Dozen.

Anton Yelchin: Following a freak accident, actor Anton Yelchin died at the young age of 27. The Russian-born actor died in a car accident. The Star Trek actor was found dead on June 19, by his friends, at his house in San Fernando Valley.

David Margulies: Ghostbusters' Mayor Lenny Clotch died early this year. He was 78. The actor came to the limelight with Woody Allen's 1976 film, The Front. But he is recalled for his character from Ghostbusters II, because of the famous line, "Being miserable and treating people like dirt is every New Yorker's God-given right."

Zsa Zsa Gabor: Actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor passed away on December 18 after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 99-years-old and was rushed to the hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing. Apart from her movie career, she is known to have married nine times.

Carrie Fisher: Star War's Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher died on December 27 after she was admitted to hospital for suffering a heart attack. The actress was on board a flight from London to Los Angeles when she had the attack. The actress was 60-years-old.

Other celebrities who died this year include Tony Burton and George Gaynes.