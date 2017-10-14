It's time for cricket stars to showcase their football skills as Virat Kohli's All Heart FC will take on Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars FC in the third edition of Celebrity Clasico in Mumbai on Sunday, October 15. Notably, the money from the football match will go to charity.

Indian cricket team captain, Kohli, will lead the All Heart FC, which looks to be a star-studded team with the likes of MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Kedar Jadhav and South African star Jonty Rhodes among other cricket stars.

On the other hand, Bachchan will lead a team that has no shortage of Bollywood big names. Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar are some of the few names, who are set to attract a huge crowd to the Andheri Sports Complex on Sunday. (Scroll down for players list)

What happened last year

In 2016, Kohli's "Virat Kohli Foundation" in association with Bachchan's "Playing for Humanity" played in Mumbai. For the All Hearts, Yuvraj Singh and Rahul scored, but the match ended in a 2-2 draw as Bollywood stars matched the abilities of the Indian cricketers.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been excited about returning to the football field. The 28-year-old has even likened himself with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and has also discussed the football skills of his teammates.

Check it out here

.@imVkohli on the best footballer of All Heart FC, strategy & more! Watch it all in the Celebrity Clasico on 15 Oct, only on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/0HtOkmq0m9 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) October 12, 2017

When does the charity football match start, how to watch it live

The charity match between Kohli's All Hearts FC and Bachchan's All Stars FC will start at 7pm IST at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. TV: Star Sports 1/HD (from 6.30 PM IST onwards); Live streaming: Hotstar

Check out the complete squads here

All Heart FC: Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, PR Sreejesh, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rohan Bopanna, Anup Sridhar, Yuzvendra Chahal, B. Mangaldas, Anirudh Srikanth, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, S. Badrinath, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Pawan Negi, Digvijay, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Jonty Rhodes and Umesh Yadav.

All Stars FC: Abhishek Bachchan (C), Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar, Kartik Aaryan, Armaan Jin, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sachiin Joshi, Nishant Mehra, Aparshakti Khurana, Jim Sarbh, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Raj Kundra, Aadar Jain, Vikram Thapa, Rohan Shrestha, Marc Robinson, Harpreet Baweja and Shashank Khaitan.