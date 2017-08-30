Kim Kardashian and her family on August 29 donated a collective $500,000 to storm Harvey relief efforts, joining celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Brown and Kevin Hart who have pledged funds to help the tens of thousands affected by the devastation in Texas.
Celebrities rally to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey
- August 30, 2017 14:38 IST
