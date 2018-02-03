An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the UK for murdering his ex-wife after they had a heated argument on January 17, 2017. In a recent video that surfaced on social media, the man was caught on CCTV camera carrying the dead body of the woman inside a suitcase in Leicester.

The accused, identified as Ashwin Daudia, who was on trial for murder, denied all the charges and claimed he did not attack her. However, after the trial, the jury on Friday, February 2, found Ashwin guilty.

The 51-year-old man was upset with his ex-wife when she had asked him to move out. The couple were reportedly divorced but were staying under the same roof.

The victim, Kiran Daudia, 46, was strangled, stuffed into a suitcase and was thrown near a garbage dump.

"In my judgment, you were arrogant, bullying and bent upon maintaining control. In short, I'm quite satisfied the course of destruction of your family was a course charted by you.Your selfish pride fuelled your anger. Kiran Daudia arrived at what should have been the safety of her own home." Judge Timothy Spencer was quoted by Daily Mail.

He further added that Ashwin had deprived his two sons of their mother and that he ended the 'bright and vibrant' woman's life by killing her.

In the court, the convict had admitted that he lied to his son about where his mother had been. He told them that she had gone for her morning shift job as a call centre worker and had not returned. Local police found the body of the woman a day after she was murdered.

Ashwin told the jury that he had lost his temper because his ex-wife had asked him to leave her house. He also claimed that she was mad at him and had asked him to go back to India.

However, at the end of the trial, he told the court: "I didn't do it deliberately, at that time my mind wasn't working."