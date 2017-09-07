The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi in connection with a railways corruption case.

The two have been asked to come to CBI headquarters in New Delhi for questioning on September 11 and 12.

In July, the CBI had filed a corruption case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi for alleged irregularities in leasing two railway hotels to a private company when the RJD chief was Union Railways Minister from 2004 to 2009.

According to CBI, Lalu had allegedly granted illegal favours to Sujata Hotels through Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The premier investigating agency said the private company was favoured and the tender process for the development, maintenance and operation of the hotels in Ranchi and Puri was manipulated in exchange for a three-acre plot in Patna where a mall is being built.

The CBI registered the case on July 5 under sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13 and 13-1B of the Prevention of Corruption Act.