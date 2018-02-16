The Supreme Court is expected to give its final verdict on the decades-long Cauvery water issue on Friday, February 16, and the states of Tamil Nadu, as well as Karnataka, hope that the verdict will bring them justice and relief.

A Special Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, will pronounce the verdict on Karnataka's Special Leave Petition against the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's grant as per which the Cauvery water must be shared between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

As per the order, the total amount of water in the Cauvery basin estimated at 740 thousand million cubic feet needed to be shared by Tamil Nadu – 419 tmc, Karnataka – 270 tmc, Kerala – 30 tmc and Puducherry – 7 tmc, reported News18.

Karnataka believes that the state needs as much water as Tamil Nadu and hence a new way to share this water must be devised.

Even though Karnataka and Tamil Nadu hope that the verdict will be in their favour, the states are also preparing for a situation where they might be disappointed. Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said he hopes the verdict will be in Karnataka's favour, but also added that the state is prepared for the worst and beefing up security.

"However, as we cannot take any chances we have put in place adequate security arrangements in Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru districts," Hindustan Times quoted Reddy as saying.

Ahead of #CauveryWater verdict , Around 8000 Police deployed from Mysore to Bangalore ; Bangalore & Dams put on high alert : Reports — Manoj Prabakar S (@imanojprabakar) February 16, 2018

#UPDATE - Bus transport stopped between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as a precaution ahead of the #CauveryVerdict. Tamil Nadu buses to Bengaluru stopped at Hosur. No restriction on movement of goods and private vehicle pic.twitter.com/A1FPC6faKZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 16, 2018

#TamilNadu: Commuters in Hosur say that the number of buses plying to Karnataka has been reduced in the wake of verdict in Cauvery water sharing dispute case, today. #CauveryVerdict pic.twitter.com/KX1LxoeAoq — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2018

Karnataka irrigation minister MB Patil said that a part of Cauvery water must be allocated to Bengaluru for drinking purpose and for this about 50 tmcft of water has to be reduced from Tamil Nadu's share. "We hope the verdict will be in our favour. We have argued that the Cauvery tribunal's award should be set aside as it was based on pre-Independence agreements between the Maharaja of Mysore and the British," Patil added.

Twitter too is abuzz with the issue and several users have expressed concerns over the security arrangements in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Whatever may be the result..people of both the states should behave peacefully...Burning the buses, hurting the other state people will not solve the issue.. Please dont create Violence... #cauveryverdict @Jaggesh2 @Suriya_offl @superstarrajini @ikamalhaasan @mepratap @CTRavi_BJP — Shrinath Rocking (@Shrinath_4163) February 15, 2018

Big day today #CauveryVerdict

Worried about safety of #Tamils in #Karnataka if incase the verdict turns infavour of #TamilNadu — Abimanya Vijayakumar (@AbimanyaV) February 15, 2018

Tamil people who staying in karnataka be safe .



Kannadiga staying in tamilnadu don't worry we always give safety for you.#CauveryVerdict — Troll bakths (@trollvishal) February 16, 2018

What will be the impact of driving KA registered rental car in tamilnadu tomorrow? Is it safe or better to be safe? #CauveryVerdict #revv #zoomcar #hvk — peejaey (@peejaey) February 15, 2018

The state of Karnataka, in September 2016, witnessed massive violence after the apex court asked it to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Around 30 buses were set ablaze and several incidents of violence were reported from many areas. Post the violence Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was put in place in the city.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu farmers have already threatened to protest in case the verdict is against them.