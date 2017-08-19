CCTV footage showing a man assaulting a woman after she complained about his alleged attempts to molest her at a gym in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man wearing a sleeveless T-shirt can be seen punching the woman straight in the head, resulting in her falling over onto a squat rack holding her head with one hand in pain.

As other people working out at the gym rush to restrain the man, he kicks the woman hard on her knee, resulting in her falling on her knees.

The other attended to the woman, who is a resident of Palace Colony in Indore, after the incident.

The video of the entire incident was posted on Twitter by ANI.

According to the news agency, the police have not arrested Punit Malviya, the man seen in the video asaulting the women, yet. A case of molestation and assault has been filed against him.

The woman, who works in a school, had complained to the gym trainer about Malviya's alleged attempts to molest and assault her while she worked out at the gym.