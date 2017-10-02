Catalonia officials have claimed that 90 percent voted in favour of independence from Spain in the controversial referendum that took place on 1 October. They also said the voter turn out was over 40 percent despite violent clashes with police. It is reported that more than 700 people were hurt as a result of violence. The vote for independence, which has not been recognised by the Spanish Prime Minister, has caused the largest constitutional rift in decades.
Catalonia officials claim that 90 percent voted in favour of independence from Spain
- October 2, 2017 19:16 IST
