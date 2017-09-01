After a huge surge in sales in July post implementation of new tax regime, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Indian automobile industry saw healthy sales in August. The automakers have started releasing the sales figures of their cars in domestic as well as international markets.

Here are the details of all car makers and their sales performance in August 2017.

Maruti Suzuki

India's largest carmaker sold a total of 163,701 vehicles in August registering a growing 23.8 percent over the same period of last year. This includes 152,000 units in domestic market and 11,701 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 132,211 units in August 2016.

Compact car range of the company that includes models such as Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire marked the biggest growth with 62.4 percent.

More details to follow