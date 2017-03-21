Car bomb blast kills at least 23 in south Baghdad as Isis retaliate for Mosul gains

  • March 21, 2017 15:35 IST
    By Reuters
Isis has claimed responsibility for a car bomb on 20 March that killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 45. Isis has recently intensified its campaign of violence in the capital while a 100,000-strong alliance of Iraqi forces extends its advances against the group in Mosul.
