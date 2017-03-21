- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Car bomb blast kills at least 23 in south Baghdad as Isis retaliate for Mosul gains
Isis has claimed responsibility for a car bomb on 20 March that killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 45. Isis has recently intensified its campaign of violence in the capital while a 100,000-strong alliance of Iraqi forces extends its advances against the group in Mosul.
