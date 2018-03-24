The principal photography of Captain Marvel began a few days ago. The cast is in Oxnard, California, filming Marvel's first female superhero movie. While fans saw Brie Larson's first look as Captain Marvel earlier this year, a new set of photos from the filming location gives fans the first look at Jude Law from the movie.

The acclaimed Hollywood actor plays the role of Mar-Vell opposite Captain Marvel in the movie. Not much is known about the actor's role in the movie. But judging by the pictures, Larson is evidently happy about meeting Law while the actor greets the actress with a smile.

It is unclear whether the photos were taken during the filming or between breaks. Although Larson was seen in full costume, Law wrapped his outfit under a black tunic. As for Law's role, in the comics, Mar-Vell hands down his title to Carol Danvers who goes on to become Captain Marvel.

According to The Ventura County Star, the movie is filming a carnival scene in Oxnard this week. The site reports that the sets have been designed to look like a country fair in the 1980s or '90s. The setup would see a film crew of 150 people, with about 135 extras, filming with Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. The latter reprises his Nick Fury role for the Marvel movie.

Considering Captain Marvel is set up in the 1990s, there is a high probability that flashback sequences are being shot for the film.

Larson's Captain Marvel will make a debut in March 2019 and will be seen joining the Avengers in the untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel releasing in May 2019.

Talking to Screen Rant, Avengers 4 writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely said that they had fun with Captain Marvel's unprecedented power level.

"She's I should say, in some ways the closest to Captain America which is a weird, now rare kind of character which is sort of a person who's right and knows they're right and doesn't really want to hear it when you tell them they're wrong. So, with all these flawed, f*cked up people and Quill who's a mess and Tony who's a massive ego all contorted. It's fun to get another person with a clear vision in there and going, "Shut up."" Markus explained.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 May 3, 2019.