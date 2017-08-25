This lady blows roof off cocktail industry perceptions as she becomes the best bartender in the world. Kaitlyn Stewart from Canada beat over 10,000 competitors to win the World Class Best Bartender of the Year award.
Canadian woman wins worlds best bartender
- August 25, 2017 22:42 IST
