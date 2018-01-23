Justin Trudeau urges Canada and EU to lead world economy
Canadian PM Justin TrudeauReuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in India from February 17 to 23 and will visit Agra, Amritsar, Ahmadabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. During the trip, Trudeau intends to meet several Indian leaders and businessmen and will also promote women empowerment and strengthen ties between the two nations.

"Canada and India share a special bond, and are linked by tremendous people-to-people connections," PM Trudeau said in a statement. "The more than one million Canadians of Indian origin make the relationship between our two countries a truly special one. I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and further strengthening the Canada-India friendship."

Trudeau will visit several historical monuments and landmarks in the country such as Taj Mahal, the Golden Temple and the Swaminarayan Akshardham in Gujarat.

The 46-year-old PM also took to Twitter to speak of his visit.

Meanwhile, Twitter users too have been raving about Trudeau's visit.