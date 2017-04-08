Xiaomi Mi 6 is no doubt one of the most-anticipated devices of 2017. It is expected to feature the best available in the technology industry and could give this year's flagships like Apple's iPhone 8, OnePlus 4 and Samsung Galaxy S8 a run for their money.

The Chinese technology giant rattled the very setup of smartphone industry a few years ago by offering impressive handsets at a low price, leading to focus on budget devices. It is now set to launch its flagship, the Mi 6 in the next few days though the exact date is not known. Going by the specifications leaked so far, it appears like the upcoming handset will have the potential to take on premium devices from popular OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer).

According to reports, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in two variants – one with a 5.15-inch display (1,920x1,080p resolution), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 4GB/6GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB/128GB internal memory, a 19MP main camera with Sony IMX400 sensor, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,200mAH battery, and the other called the Mi 6 Plus with a 5.7-inch screen (2,560x1,440p resolution), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, a 12MP dual lens camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear, an 8MP front-snapper and a 4,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

The device is expected to be priced at ¥2,999 (around $364 / €340 / Rs.24,742).

Xiaomi hasn't revealed the specifications of its upcoming flagship but if one is to go by what have been leaked so far, it could be on par with Samsung's just released Galaxy S8 in terms of features and could even score more in RAM and battery. And when it comes to pricing, it is certain that there will be a sea difference.

Not much is known about the upcoming iPhone 8 but reports have claimed that it will come in three variants -- iPhone 8 with 4.7-inch display, iPhone 8 Plus with 5.5-inch screen, and a premium version with 5.8-inch display. It will reportedly sport an OLED screen, a new fingerprint ID solution and come with a price tag of around $1000 for the premium version. So, it will clearly be not in the Mi 6 league as far as pricing is concerned.

Looking at all aspects, from specifications to pricing, it appears like Xiaomi Mi 6's closest competitor will be the OnePlus 4 (aka OnePlus 5) which is expected to be released in May. The OnePlus' flagship is expected to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with 2,560x1,440 pixels, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, run an Android Nougat operating system and come packed with a 6GB RAM. It is expected to be priced at around $499.

Well, it appears like the Xiaomi Mi 6 will give a tough competition to 2017 flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple's iPhone 8 and OnePlus 4, but it is too early to determine if it can beat them.