Micromax has launched a selfie-oriented smartphone called Micromax Selfie 2. It features an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, HDR Ready, real-time Bokeh effect, wide angle, one touch shot and face beauty mode. Now, that looks impressive on the papers but it is to be seen how it turns out to be in real life and if it can take on some of the biggies, especially Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 in Indian market.

The Micromax Selfie 2 sports a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocking at 1.3 GHz and comes running Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It has a 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card and a 3,000mAh battery to power up the phone.

In terms of camera, the Selfie 2 has a 13MP main camera with OV 8856 Sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, and an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens. The device also supports fingerprint sensor, which is at the back, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

The Micromax Selfie 2 is listed on Amazon for Rs 11,900, which means it will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 that is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage (the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model is currently unavailable in India), and the Redmi 4 that comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model, Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model.

It is going to be an interesting fight as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was ranked the top smartphone model in India in the Q2 2017 with a share of 7.2 percent followed by Xiaomi Redmi 4 with 4.5 percent share. In the meantime, one can't rule out Micromax Selfie 2, which is a home grown device. Here, we provide you the key specifications of the Xiaomi products to give you a good idea of which device may do better in Indian smartphone market:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The device has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory, and a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The handset features a 5.0-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, and a 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage that can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card. It also has a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging technology.