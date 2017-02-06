- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
Cameroonians celebrate after Indomitable Lions win African Nations Cup title
Cameroon celebrates fifth African Cup of Nations title after beating Egypt 2-1, triggering wild celebrations in the streets.
