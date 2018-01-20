Samsung is all set to announce its most-awaited smartphones, GalaxyS9 and S9+, at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018. The latest report comes from South Korean website ETNews giving detailed information about Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras.

According to ETNews, Galaxy S9 will sport a 12-megapixel rear-shooter with f/1.5 aperture and f/2.4 lens. It will also come with OIS (optical image stabilization). On the other side, Galaxy S9+ will launch with a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel cameras with f/1.5 and f/2.4 cameras.

The rear cameras on both Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to deliver slow-motion which are capable of recording into 1,000fps (frame per second). On the front, both the smartphones will feature 8-megapixel camera sensors. Iris scanner on the Galaxy S9 is integrated on the front camera along with autofocus functionality.

The most attractive feature of both the cameras is they come with two aperture option, which can be adjusted by the user while taking a picture. Two aperture values will allow the user to control the light coming into the lens.

The report claims that with two aperture value the cameras on Galaxy S9 and S9+ will work like a DSLR camera. Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be the one with the highest level of brightness: F1.5, which could be very close to, LG V30 camera with F1.6 aperture, the report claimed.

In addition, the report also reveals the display size of the upcoming smartphones. Galaxy S9 is said to boast a 5.77-inch display, where on the other side Galaxy S9+ will sport a larger 6.22-inch screen.

The leak also suggests that Samsung Galaxy S9 will feature a 4GB RAM and Samsung Galaxy S9+ with a 6GB RAM.