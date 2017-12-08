The state of California continues to be scorched by the Thomas and Skirball wildfires for the fifth day, with firefighters hardly able to contain the blaze. The situation is likely to worsen as the hot and dry Santa Ana winds have been fanning these flames that have now even managed to reach the posh Bel Air neighbourhood in the heart of Los Angeles.

Thousands of people have fled to safer locations leaving back their homes and have no clue what they will witness when they eventually come back. Apart from the Thomas and Skirball Fire, Southern California is being torn down by four other wildfires – Rye Fire, Creek Fire, Lilac fire in San Diego County and the Liberty fire in Riverside County.

While no deaths have been reported yet, two people have sustained burns from the Lilac Fire, reported CNN. However, details on the injury and their condition now haven't been revealed. The Lilac Fire, until now, has burnt down 3,000 acres of land and 20 structures.

The Lilac Fire is said to be moving at an "extremely rapid rate," due to which California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in the San Diego County.

Meanwhile, it is being said that things may get worse due to bone-dry weather conditions and Ron Lane an official in San Diego County said that more evacuation orders may be given soon. "We are nowhere near the end of this," Lane told the Washington Post. "There are thousands of homes that are within the path of these fires."

OMG I love this guy ... he pulled over to save a bunny from the #CaliforniaFires ? #ThomasFire pic.twitter.com/IC2ufvs8My — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) December 7, 2017

If the fires weren't enough, the smoke in the air made it worse. "Yesterday, you had to chew the air before you breathed it," Shane Nollsch told the daily. Residents who evacuated their homes and have been living in shelters since also told WP that the ground has been covered in ash and breathing has been very difficult.

"We didn't know what had happened. We rode down into town trying to make sense of what we were seeing — police everywhere, fire trucks, helicopters. "It was like a war zone. You could hear transformers blowing up. Yeah, it was gnarly," Patricia Hampton, a resident, said.

My Dad’s Point of View. Praying that he and all the firefighters can save SoCal and make it back safely. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/uEAmJfvwjP — Jesse Ascencio (@TheBean_MrJ) December 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the Thomas Fire that has been raging since Monday has, until now, burnt down 400 structures and 115,000 acres of land. Authorities have been going door-to-door asking people to move to safer location as they believe that the fire is likely to rage until Thursday or Friday.

"We urge you, you must abide by these evacuation notices," Ventura County Sheriff Jeff Dean said at a press conference on Monday. "We saw the disasters and the losses that happened up north in Sonoma, and this is a fast, very dangerous moving fire."