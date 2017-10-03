Older women often take calcium supplements to ward off age-related bone damage issues but a study suggests that it can increase the risk of developing dementia. The lead author of the study,

Reportedly, millions of women take calcium supplements to strengthen their bones that are made brittle by osteoporosis — a bone-thinning disorder that typically starts during menopause, when the body slows down on producing new bone tissue. To avoid taking calcium supplements during old age, one should start having a diet containing copious amounts of calcium at a younger age.

Read below 7 such calcium-rich foods you can take instead of supplements:

Milk

A glass of milk (250 ml) contains roughly 300 mg of calcium, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Milk can be a great source of calcium but if you don't like milk, there are other alternate calcium-rich foods.

Chickpeas

According to USDA, a one-and-a-half cup of chickpeas roughly has about 315 mg of calcium. You can have chickpeas as a snack or can make a soup with it.

Leafy vegetables

From spinach to turnip greens, all the leafy vegetables are rich in calcium. You can use these greens in a salad or in sandwiches. Every day, you can have two cups of turnip greens that contain about 394 mg of calcium. Also, mustard leaves can be eaten directly or by adding them to salad.

Salmon

If you love salmon, you'll be happy to know that one serving of salmon may contain up to 340 mg of calcium. Next time when you go to a restaurant, order a salmon dish over other delicacies.

Dried Figs

Dried figs are very rich in calcium; a one-and-a-half cup of dried figs contain about 320 mg of calcium. You can have it for your breakfast. These are however high in calories too, so take it accordingly.

Almonds

These nuts are known to be great brain boosters and are rich in calcium too. You can add 3/4 cup of almonds in your smoothies, or eat it like a snack that will give you about 320 mg of calcium. The nuts also have a good amount of fibre and Vitamin E.

Chia Seeds

If you do not like milk or chickpeas, you can go for chia seeds; 100 grams of chia seeds contain about 631 mg of calcium. Just three tablespoons of chia seeds will give you more calcium than any of the above foods.